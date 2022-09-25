Defense Ministers of Venezuela and Colombia meet at the border | News

The Ministers of Defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino, and of Colombia, Iván Velázquez, respectively, meet in Tachira prior to the opening of the border between the two nations, in an act scheduled for this Monday, September 26.

On his Twitter account, Padrino reported that he was at the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, in the border area, where a large border flow was recorded.

The minister made a tour to inspect the area in the framework of preparations for the reopening, while announcing that they would hold a meeting with his Colombian colleague, Iván Velázquez.

“In minutes I will meet with the Colombian Minister of Defense, to build relationships of trust and a border of peace,” he said in a video he posted on his social networks.

“Good morning Venezuela! From the Simón Bolívar International Bridge we say to our people: Good news is coming for the Great Homeland!” Minister Padrino López added in his post message.

The official reopening of the border will take place on September 26, as part of the agenda between Caracas and Bogotá that was established on July 28 at a meeting between the foreign ministers of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, and Colombia, Álvaro Leyva.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of Detachment 212 of the Zone Command No. 21 of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), in Pueblo Nuevo, San Antonio del Táchira, Venezuela.

“With the arrival of Minister Iván Velásquez at Detachment 212 of the Command of Zone No. 21 of the Bolivarian National Guard in Pueblo Nuevo, Táchira, the bilateral meeting with Vladimir Padrino on opening the Colombian-Venezuelan border begins,” the newspaper published. Colombian Ministry of Defense.

The process of normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries took place on August 7, when Gustavo Petro assumed the presidency of Colombia.

In his opportunity, this Saturday, Velázquez indicated that this has to benefit the border communities. “We have to improve communication” between the military classes, he added.

For his part, Godfather stated that we have met again with joy. The border line has to serve to build bridges: there is historical, human, commercial exchange.

Both Ministers of Defense of their respective countries agreed to establish technical tables with the deputy ministers of both nations to build a common agenda on security issues.

Minister Padrino indicated that we agree to restore trust and establish communication that was broken with the previous government due to the offensive and aggressive attitude of Iván Duque.

