Cristina Fernández presents her defense on social networks | News

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner published this Saturday the full statement of her defense in the so-called Vialidad case and assured that these records “collapse, like a house of cards, the tons of lies repeated by prosecutors (Diego) Luciani and (Sergio ) Cool.”

Argentine Vice President exercises her defense in Vialidad case

“I share with you what was promised: the allegation of my defense -complete and ordered-,” the vice president published on her official Twitter account.

On her YouTube channel, Cristina Fernández published 31 videos ordered and divided into chapters, “in the way in which the defense attorney Carlos Beraldi carried out the exhibition with which the lies of the prosecutors Luciani and Mola crumbled.”

The series, entitled “Roadway: the complete defense statement”, accumulates more than 16 hours, and in chapter 11, the vice president exercises her own defense, in accordance with the provisions of article 104 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Nation .

The longest video, of almost three hours, is the one entitled “Concentration of the public road works of Santa Cruz and the alleged overpricing” where Beraldi made an exhaustive detail of the expertise in this regard.

The day before, the Argentine vice president accused the prosecutors who have asked that she be sentenced to 12 years in prison for alleged corruption of sustaining “incredible lies” during the trial she faces.

At the same time, he maintained that he is in a defenseless state for which he blamed the justice system and the media.

The vice president asked the court that judges her to investigate the behavior of the prosecutors, whom she accused of being storytellers.

Fernández de Kirchner decided to exercise his own defense in the trial of the Vialidad case.





