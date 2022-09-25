Tropical Storm Ian threatens Cuba and Florida, USA | News

Tropical storm Ian threatens to hit Cuban territory and the state of Florida, United States (USA) with hurricane force, for which the authorities of both nations began to take precautionary measures.

According to meteorologists’ forecasts, the cyclone, which would reach category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of a maximum of five), could hit the western sector of Cuba next Tuesday, while reaching Florida the following Thursday.

The US National Hurricane Center (CNH) reported that, at 06:00 GMT this Sunday, the center of the storm, which would also cause effects in Jamaica and the Caribbean coast of Mexico, was located 1,060 kilometers southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

Ian presented maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour at that time and presented a movement towards the west at 20 kilometers per hour, although it will take a turn towards the northwest in the next few hours.

Cuban authorities issued a hurricane watch for the provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Río and Artemisa, and declared a tropical storm watch for the provinces of Havana, Mayabeque and Matanzas.

We check the weather situation before the imminent passage of storm Ian, which should become a hurricane in the next few hours. Isla de la Juventud, the western and central provinces will be the most impacted. The main thing is the preservation of life.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, wrote on his Twitter account: “We are checking the weather situation before the imminent passage of storm Ian, which should become a hurricane in the next few hours. Isla de la Juventud, the western and central provinces will be the most impacted. The main thing is the preservation of life.”

For its part, the government of US President Joe Biden reported this Saturday that it declared a state of emergency in Florida due to the expected arrival of the cyclone in that territory in the middle of next week.

In this way, the sending of federal funds to Florida is planned to deal with the meteorological phenomenon.





