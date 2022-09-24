Survey maintains Lula’s leadership in Brazil for elections | News

The new survey by XP/Ipespe published this Friday indicated that the Brazilian presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had 46 percent of the intention to vote for the elections next October.

The survey showed that Lula grew three percentage points with respect to the previous one, which indicates that he has the possibility of winning the Presidency of the country in the first electoral round.

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) surpassed current president Jair Bolsonaro, who registered 35 percent support, remaining the same in relation to the previously published poll.

Then there is former Minister Ciro Gomes with 7 percent, followed by Senator Simone Tebet, who has 4 percent, and fellow Senator Soraya Thronicke with 1 percent.

Regarding the possibility of a second electoral round for the Presidency of the country, Lula would win with 54 percent of the votes, while Bolsonaro would obtain 37 percent. In this case, the leader of the PT increased one point and the current president dropped one with respect to the previous poll.

Between September 19 and 21, some 2,000 people from all regions of the country were interviewed by telephone.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



