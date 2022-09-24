Saint Kitts and Nevis urges to work for multilateralism | News

The Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew, urged this Friday to work for multilateralism to achieve global stability and peace, during the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Antigua and Barbuda calls for global response to climate change

“At a time when power competition is exacerbating conflict and climate catastrophe, we must all face the harsh reality that only through multilateralism will we push the world‘s trajectory towards global peace and stability,” he said.

The official confirmed that the meeting of the UN General Assembly, held in New York, United States (USA) should be used to promote and commit to deepening ties of cooperation and multilateralism, and not to assume political positions.

On the actions of the UN and its organs, the prime minister insisted that they must be reformed, including the “archaic Security Council” to better reflect the world and the power structures.

“The complexity of the challenges facing humanity require new commitments from us,” he said. In this sense, he recalled that, in the Latin American and Caribbean region itself, there are countries that continue to be attacked and suffer from unilateral coercive measures.

“Cuba has been an ally of my country and of many countries, contributing to development in health, education, training and agriculture. That is why we ask that the blockade against Cuba be ended,” he asserted.

The prime minister stressed that Saint Kitts and Nevis demands that a meaningful dialogue be held in order to resolve this and other conflicts that cause nothing but external and internal difficulties.

Redouble efforts for climate security

“For small island states and vulnerable peoples around the world, there can be no international security without climate security. We must have a collective allegiance to multilateral action for our survival,” Drew stressed.

In addition, he urged the nations to fulfill the commitments made after Cop26 and to double their contribution by 2025.

“The United Nations is at a crossroads. Do we want to be the body that abandoned its responsibilities to protect the planet? Or the body that only debates as the world plunges into a deepening crisis? I hope we choose to be the body that responded to the urgency of the moment,” the official said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source