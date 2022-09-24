They carry out a caravan to fire Ecuadorian lawyer María Belén | News

Several sectors of Ecuador held a caravan on Friday to fire the lawyer María Belén Bernal, after the president of that country, Guillermo Lasso, confirmed that her lifeless body was found after 11 days of being reported missing.

The body of María Belén was veiled in the theater of the Central University of Ecuador, where various people came to express their condolences to their relatives.

Relatives and friends of the 34-year-old lawyer arrived at the Monteolivo cemetery, whose body appeared after she was last seen entering the Police High School, and the main suspect being her husband, Police officer Germán Fernando Caceres del Salto.

Feminist groups demanded in the mobilization in the face of indignation and pain over the femicide of María Belén Bernal, Truth, Justice and Reparation. “His femicide of her cannot go unpunished.”

For its part, the Alliance of Organizations for Human Rights specified that the feminicide of María Belén, preceded by her disappearance at the Superior Police School, constitutes a violation of human rights and generates responsibility for the State.

“We point out that this situation contributes to the impunity that is a constant in relation to cases of human rights violations, which includes victims of violence against women and gender-based violence. In Ecuador, every 28 hours a femicide occurs, during the year 2022”, highlighted the Alliance.

In this sense, the group demanded from the State and the National Government an indispensable, urgent and profound reform of their institutions, to guarantee that they effectively protect human rights.

Ecuador reports more than 206 women murdered this year due to femicides, and a total of 1,531 victims in the country from February 27, 2014 to August 21, 2022.

