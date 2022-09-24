President Lasso calls for the resignation of the Minister of the Interior | News

The Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, announced on Friday that he requested the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, due to the femicide of the lawyer María Belén Bernal.

“After the events of recent days, I have decided that his service will end today. I have asked General (Patricio) Carrillo to resign as Minister of the Interior,” President Lasso declared.

The head of state indicated that General Carrillo’s resignation request is one of the first steps for the transformation of the Ecuadorian National Police.

In addition, the president demanded that the police commanders make their positions available, dismissed Generals Freddy Goyes and Giovanni Ponce from the National Police and gave the Police Commander, Fausto Salinas, a week to deliver results that lead to the capture. Germán Cáceres, Bernal’s husband and main suspect in his murder.

On September 21, Guillermo Lasso confirmed that they located the body of the lawyer, who was last seen on September 11 when she visited her husband, Lieutenant Germán Cáceres, allegedly responsible for the femicide, in a security force building. in Quito.

“Her femicide will not go unpunished and all those responsible will be brought to justice,” said President Guillermo Lasso announcing the discovery of the woman’s body.

Lawyer María Belén Bernal was 34 years old and was last seen entering the Police High School, where she had an argument with her husband Germán Cáceres.

A day later, at the request of the victim’s mother, Cáceres filed a report of his disappearance so that the search for his partner could begin, but then the suspect escaped and is still a fugitive.

