New Ministers of Defense and Transportation of Peru are sworn in | News

New Ministers of Defense and Transportation of Peru are sworn in

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo swore in two former generals on Friday as the new ministers of Defense and Transport and Communications, making a total of 72 swearing-ins in 14 months of management.

Accompanied by the Prime Minister, Anibal Torres, the president swore in retired Peruvian Air Force (FAP) officer Daniel Barragán as the new head of Defense, replacing military officer Richard Tineo Quispe, who had assumed office on March 24. last august.

After leaving the Ministry of Defense, Richard Tineo Quispe was sworn in as the new head of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, replacing Geiner Alvarado, who was censured last week by Congress for allegedly integrating a corrupt network in the Castillo government.

On Friday, the Judiciary issued a 36-month ban on Geiner Alvarado from leaving the country, while the investigation against him continues.

This would be the third partial renewal of Castillo’s ministerial team in less than 2 months, since last August 5 and 24 he made changes in six and three ministries, respectively, including Economy and Foreign Affairs.

