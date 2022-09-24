Guatemala averages 12 daily murders during 2022 | News

A Guatemalan human rights organization revealed on Friday that the country averaged a total of 12 murders every 24 hours in the first eight months of 2022.

CMIO.org in sequence:

127 minors have been murdered in Guatemala during 2022

In its most recent report, the humanitarian organization Mutual Support Group (GAM) specified that between the months of January and August 2,854 homicides have been committed in Guatemala, evidencing the worsening of security in the Central American country.

According to the leader of the GAM, Mario Polanco, the increase in homicides in 2022 is 10.1 percent compared to 2021.

The monthly average of violent deaths from January to August was 356 and 55 women murdered each month of 2022.

Homicidal violence continues to increase according to a report by the Mutual Support Group, which details that from January 1 to September 15, 2022, more than 3,000 Guatemalans have died in acts of violence nationwide.

– Flower Reyes (@SoyFlordeMaria)

September 24, 2022

Among the total number of fatalities specified this year by the GAM are 445 women, a difference of 49 more than the femicides registered in the same period in 2021.

According to data from the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), at least 317 minors were murdered during the 8 months of the year in Guatemala.

A GAM report released in 2021 noted that more than 60,000 people have been murdered in Guatemala in the last decade.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source