New survey: Lula reaches 47% in intention to vote in Brazil | News

Brazil‘s presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has 47 percent of voting intentions ahead of next October’s elections, surpassing the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, who received 33 percent, according to the survey published this Thursday by Datafolha.

In relation to the research published on September 15, the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) grew two percentage points, while Bolsonaro maintained the same support.

In third place remains former Minister Ciro Gomes with 7 percent, followed by Senator Simone Tebet with 5 percent and Soraya Thronicke with 1 percent.

Total Votes

Lula: 47% (+2)

Bolsonaro: 33% (=)

Cyrus: 7% (-1)

Tebet: 5% (=)

Other candidates added: 3%

Blank and Null: 4%

Undecided: 2%

Data sheet | 20-22/9

– André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

September 22, 2022

Other candidates such as Felipe D’avila, Vera Lucia Pereira, Sofia Manzano, José Maria Eymael and Léo Péricles were mentioned by those interviewed, but did not reach 1 percent of the voting intention.

On the white and invalid votes, these added 4 percent, as well as 2 percent was the result of those who did not respond.

In the case of a second electoral round for the Presidency, Lula would obtain 54 percent and Bolsonaro would have 38 percent, both remained the same with respect to the last poll.

For the survey, 6,754 people from 343 municipalities participated, from September 20 to 22, and it has a margin of error of approximately 2 percentage points.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



