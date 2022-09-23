List of candidates for municipal elections in Nicaragua published | News

The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) of Nicaragua published this Thursday the final list of candidates for mayors, deputy mayors and members of the Municipal Councils, in compliance with the calendar for the elections on November 6.

In a press release, the entity highlighted that “in accordance with Law No. 331, Electoral Law, it guaranteed from September 7 to 12, the period of correction, resignations and substitution of the different candidacies presented by the Political Parties and Alliances of Political Parties, providing the resolution of challenges, on September 21 of the current year.

In addition, he indicated that Nicaraguans will elect 6,088 public positions, and that the number of candidacies presented among all political parties and alliances is “more than 27,000 candidates, distributed in all the municipalities of the country.”

Likewise, he reported on the delivery of the Electoral Register and the Definitive Electoral Cartography of the 2022 Municipal Elections to the political parties and alliances of the political groups.

The CSE indicated that the electoral roll is made up of a total of 3,722,884 citizens, summoned to exercise their right to vote in 3,106 voting centers with 7,931 Vote Receiving Boards.

The Nicaraguan electoral body reaffirmed its will to continue strengthening democracy, peace and stability, as well as to work to guarantee a fair, free and transparent electoral process.

