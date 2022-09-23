Cuban President labels referendum as civic responsibility | News

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, declared on Thursday that the referendum on the new Family Code on September 25 is a civic act of enormous responsibility.

They highlight the democratic nature of the Cuban Family Code

The Code was born of law and of the people as a social necessity, the Cuban leader stated during an exchange with representatives of activism for the new proposal, especially favored by inclusion.

“We are on the eve of participating in a civic act of enormous responsibility, which we will attend with every right, but also with a sense of duty and civic and social responsibility,” said Díaz-Canel from the Palace of the Revolution in Havana.

"I invite you to read and interpret it with your heart, to vote with your heart, to vote for #Cuba. And I am sure that on September 25, free Cubans, sovereigns and owners of the chosen destiny, will exercise our right to vote."

September 23, 2022

September 23, 2022

The president highlighted the coherence of the drafters of the norm, reflecting the diversity of situations and families that currently coexist in the Cuban reality and believed that not taking them into account would be an act of exclusion.

Later, the head of state assured that the Code does not decree that there should be any type of family in particular, but rather recognizes all those that exist inspired by love and other human feelings.

"Who would refuse to be happy, to be respected in his dignity, to be granted the rights to exist and to find spaces and meanings once he arrived in this world? How to refuse love?"

September 23, 2022

September 23, 2022

“It is a monumental work for the amount of knowledge and experiences that make it up and for a wonderful singularity: it turned love into law,” said Díaz-Canel.

Professionals, disabled citizens, students, elderly people, athletes, artists, religious and specialists from the National Center for Sex Education (Cenesex), among others, participated in the television meeting, who called for the “Yes” for the new Code of Cuban families.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



