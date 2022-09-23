Colombian president will propose a multilateral ceasefire | News

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Thursday that in the coming days he will propose a multilateral ceasefire to the illegal armed groups within the framework of total peace.

Colombia exposes to the UN efforts to achieve total peace

From the city of New York, the head of state affirmed that the possibility of a multilateral ceasefire would be the beginning of the end of the violence in Colombia with all the groups that adhere to the humanitarian measure.

President Petro commented that the action will include the participation of the National Police and the National Army.

In a matter of days, Pte Gustavo Petro could decree a multilateral ceasefire, the announcement was made from New York, where he advances his first official state agenda, the Colombian president was optimistic that all the illegal armed groups avail themselves of the ceasefire pic.twitter.com/V1oIQdUMfW

“Multilateral cessation means that the various actors, which are multiple, stop shooting, stop shooting. Of course, the Army is going to work, reaching, precisely, the territory where it does not reach today because the drug trafficking organizations are controlling the territory,” President Petro emphasized.

Regarding the talks with the representation of the National Liberation Army (ELN), Gustavo Petro said that talks with the insurgent group will resume in a matter of days.

#ATTENTION | Important announcement made by President Gustavo Petro. There will soon be a multilateral ceasefire. We welcome this news that fills the country with hope, as it means one more step towards the construction of total peace in Colombia. The change advances!

The Colombian government presented on Thursday a new security policy that seeks to protect the most vulnerable communities, leaders and human rights defenders.

“We have created a special strategy to improve security conditions, especially for the most vulnerable communities, men and women leaders, human rights defenders and social organizations, and for this purpose the ‘Comprehensive and Inter-institutional Strategy for Life and Peace,'” said Colombian Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

defense minister @Ivan_Velasquez_Military and Police Dome, and @FiscaliaCol, present the ‘Comprehensive Inter-institutional Strategy for Life and Peace’, which seeks the protection of vulnerable communities; especially, leaders, leaders, and defenders of Human Rights pic.twitter.com/F8i0NQlmtF

He explained that the plan has three components: military, police and judicial, “and that is the reason why the Prosecutor’s Office is part of this effort that aims to dismantle illegal armed organizations.





