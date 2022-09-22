Colombian government will deliver more than 680,000 hectares to peasants | News

The Government of Colombia announced this Wednesday that the agrarian reform in the country will begin with the titling of more than 680,000 hectares, whose delivery will benefit peasants, as well as indigenous and Afro-descendants.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia calls at the UN to stop wars and fight for the environment

After this beginning of the application of the agrarian reform implemented by President Gustavo Petro, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Cecilia López Montaño, specified that “this announcement is the result of a great effort (…) to speed up the process . The massive titling of land is a reflection of the Government’s commitment to agrarian reform and compliance with the Peace Agreement.”

In this sense, López Montaño noted that the titles issued during the last month will be delivered to the beneficiaries until November 15 and “there will be a solid institutional offer for income-generating projects.”

3/3. In this way, the door is opened for comprehensive rural development. “We started to fulfill what was promised. Here are the results” ���� pic.twitter.com/pWmYZwG5Fm

– Ministry of Agriculture (@MinAgricultura)

September 21, 2022

The Ministry stated that ownership of the formalized possessions will be distributed in 19 departments of Colombia, an area equivalent to four times the size of the capital city, Bogotá.

Likewise, “going to legality, to formality, means having access to all the instruments that the Government has provided for the sectors that work in the field and that have not had the possibility of producing with the support of the State,” Cecilia López valued. Montano.

The Colombian Minister reiterated that these steps constitute a manifestation that the agrarian policy is a reality and, therefore, neither occupations nor invasions of land in the country are justified.

On the other hand, social and agrarian organizations in Colombia demand the recovery of their lands. In this regard, the Colombia Informa platform specified on September 13 that nearly 150 peasant families have been carrying out a land recovery exercise for two years through cultivation and food harvesting.

They also emphasize that they have been stigmatized and, because of this, they have murdered peasants involved in this process, such as Teófilo Acuña, Jorge Tafur and José Quiñones.

Meanwhile, on September 15, the association that brings together various groups in the nation, Coordinadora Nacional Agrario|CNA-Colombia, presented a document in which it stated that “they continue to insist on the Comprehensive and Popular Agrarian Reform, the recognition of the peasantry as a subject political rights, the recognition of the Agro-food Peasant Territories (TCA) as a proposal for food sovereignty, protection of the environment, transition to agroecology and guarantees of permanence in the territory”.

The CNA-Colombia considers that the new draft legislative act issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on August 17 and filed in the Senate of the Republic, “suppresses important elements such as the relationship between peasant rights and popular consultations (an important tool for territorial decisions that involve rural subjects)”.

In a statement, CNA-Colombia and the People’s Congress denounced that “the Colombian State, in complicity with national and foreign companies, has historically monopolized and dispossessed land from ethnic and peasant peoples”, perpetrating crimes against humanity that have left a balance of more than eight million victims and more than six million people displaced from their territories by the armed conflict.

“From the collective mandate for the Agrarian Reform in Cauca and Colombia, we continue the struggles with strategic alliances of ethnic, social and popular organizations that allow the recovery of the territory that is in the hands of dispossessors and land grabbers. We demand from the national government guarantees for life, liberty, physical and cultural integrity, the right to protest, territory and, in general, the human rights of the land recoverers of Cauca and Colombia”, they sentenced.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source