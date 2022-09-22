Dominica urges concrete action on climate change | News

The president of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Charles Angelo Savarin, urged this Wednesday to carry out concrete actions against the effects of climate change that have even greater impacts on developing countries and the Caribbean community.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Cuba will host meeting of the Association of Caribbean States

During the second session of the 77th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, he said that this meeting is convened in a context of numerous challenges: climate change, ecosystem deterioration, poverty, inequality and chronic non-communicable diseases .

In this sense, he stressed that “the planet is under great stress and a great threat”, for which he asked “to speak less and implement concrete actions to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere”.

#LIVE��| Charles Angelo Savarin, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica: “Our Small Island States have been fiercely affected by climate change, a phenomenon that continues to increase” pic.twitter.com/m3OwmNCD3P

– teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv)

September 21, 2022

“We continue to defend the call for global action, multilateralism, the construction of a sustainable and fair future for all,” said Charles Angelo Savarin, calling on the international community for funding to achieve adaptation and resilience of island states to weather disasters.

Moving concretely to action was one of the ideas reiterated by the Executive of Dominica when pointing out the impact of successive natural disasters, including Hurricane Maria, which affected different Caribbean countries in 2017, “destroying the livelihood of the population”.

Likewise, he warned that the rise in sea level and its warming, drought and other unfavorable atmospheric conditions propitiate the danger of disappearance for the small island states.

#LIVE��| Charles Angelo Savarin, president of the Commonwealth of Dominica, “the economic blockade of our brothers in Cuba continues to be a great cause of concern for us. We ask that trade restrictions be lifted for the good people of Cuba” pic.twitter.com/cTcpMxsRQJ

– teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv)

September 21, 2022

Diplomacy, solidarity and regional context

Another topic presented in the speech by the president of the Commonwealth of Dominica alluded to the elimination of nuclear weapons and the use of diplomacy as a tool for conflict resolution.

On the other hand, he condemned the economic and political blockade against Cuba, declaring that it has been unjust and archaic. “The blockade cannot be justified, nor has it ever been possible,” she pointed out.

Similarly, he recognized the role of Cuba and its solidarity in sending and exchanging technical assistance, professional doctors, professional training for students.

In addition, he highlighted the performance of that Caribbean nation in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking around the world. Meanwhile, he denounced and demanded the end of the financial and economic sanctions against Venezuela,

#LIVE��| Charles Angelo Savarin, president of the Commonwealth of Dominica, “the international community must respond as if Haiti were being invaded, we ask that they give a united response to alleviate the suffering of the people of Haiti” pic.twitter.com/ydPcxxG0du

– teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv)

September 21, 2022

Regarding Haiti, he stressed that its political and social situation continues to be worrying and indicated that “it requires more attention.”

In an analysis of Haiti, he confirmed that it is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and that 4.6 million nationals only have access to basic food products. In this sense, he highlighted the performance of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) in the face of the situation in Haiti.

Food insecurity and the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic were addressed in his speech by Savarin, who conveyed the importance of establishing paths for sustainable development where people are the center.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source