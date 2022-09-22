Ex-soldier convicted of crimes against humanity in Uruguay | News

Retired captain Ramón Larrosa was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison for crimes against humanity during the dictatorship in Uruguay that lasted between 1973 and 1985.

According to the sanction issued by Judge Macarena Santoro, Larrosa committed the crimes of abuse of authority against detainees, serious injuries and aggravated deprivation of liberty as a co-author.

This case belongs to the process that investigates the crimes committed in 1974 in the Number Eight Infantry Battalion of the department of Paysandú located north of Montevideo.

The former soldier had been sentenced to prison in October 2021 and was serving house arrest with an electronic monitoring device.

However, the prosecutor specializing in Crimes Against Humanity, Ricardo Perciballe, asked the jury that the sentence be eight years in prison, taking into account the aggravating circumstances of obeying political and ideological motives and placing his conduct on detainees.

In May 1974, soldiers from the aforementioned Paysandú regiment arbitrarily detained several people, subjecting them to inhuman and degrading treatment.

According to what was stated by the prosecution, the victims were illegally prosecuted by the military justice and also deprived of their liberty.

At that time, Larrosa was captain of that organ of the Army of the dictatorship and one of his duties was to direct the cruel interrogations.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



