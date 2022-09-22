PAHO calls for reinforcing campaigns against polio | News

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Wednesday urged countries to urgently strengthen surveillance and vaccination campaigns against polio, after it was detected in unvaccinated communities in New York, USA.

CMIO.org in sequence:

A state of emergency for polio is decreed in New York, USA.

“Almost 30 years have passed since the Americas became the first region in the world to eliminate polio due to wild poliovirus,” said PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne, who stated that “declining vaccination rates , aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has left many of our populations unprotected.”

The senior executive said that this is a disease that “I did not expect to see again in our region,” while stressing that “we should not take for granted the power of vaccines to save lives.”

The regional entity stressed that polio, which can spread rapidly among communities with insufficient vaccination coverage, is not a treatable disease, but it is entirely preventable with vaccines.

Vaccination coverage has fallen below 80 percent in almost all of South America, PAHO reported, while 12 countries in the Americas are at high or very high risk of experiencing an outbreak.

The PAHO directive also urged the countries of the region to intensify their vaccination campaigns against Covid-19, particularly in the Caribbean, and warned about cases of monkeypox, which are increasing in some parts of the continent. .

Given this scenario, Carissa F. Etienne said that if we remain committed we can keep Covid-19 under control, “not by ignoring, but by continuing to use the many tools we have at our disposal to track, and above all prevent, infections” .

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source