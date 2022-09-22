They denounce the death of a peasant leader in Magdalena, Colombia | News

Colombia touched on Wednesday the 130 social leaders assassinated during 2022, when the murder of the peasant leader Frai Torres in the department of Magdalena was confirmed.

Indepaz reports massacre number 80 during 2022 in Colombia

According to the Platform of Human Rights Defenders, Activists and Social Leaders of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, 38-year-old Frai Torres was shot dead by unknown assailants in front of his family.

This is the second social leader assassinated in Magdalena so far in 2022.

At the time of his homicide, the peasant leader was on a farm he owned in the rural area of ​​the Ciénaga corregimiento, department of Magdalena.

This is Frai Torres, peasant leader, treasurer of the JAC, from Nueva América (Palmor de la Sierra) assassinated in front of his wife and son.

It’s still lying there. The last dead was picked up by the peasants after 4 days.

Minister @Ivan_Velasquez_ Governor @carlosecaicedo pic.twitter.com/3Atk65Vr6K

– PDHAL Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta (@PdhalSN)

September 21, 2022

After the murder of Frai Torres, the Platform of Human Rights Defenders, Activists and Social Leaders of the Sierra Nevada requested the Metropolitan Police of Santa Marta, the Ombudsman’s Office and the National Army to make a presence in the area that has been seen affected in recent months.

Aware of the tragic event, Police units moved to the scene, as well as criminalists from the Prosecutor’s Office, to advance the investigations into the crime against the peasant leader.

According to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) there are already 129 social leaders assassinated in Colombia during 2022. The figure increases to 1,356 since 2016 when the peace agreement was signed.

�� Frai Torres

�� Date: 09/21/22

�� Place: Ciénaga, Magdalena

Frai Torres was a renowned peasant leader, who currently served as treasurer of the Community Action Board of the Nueva América village in Palmor de la Sierra, jurisdiction of Ciénaga, Magdalena. pic.twitter.com/GtkRFc3gX5

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

September 21, 2022

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office maintains that 136 social leaders and human rights defenders have been murdered in Colombia in the last 8 months, 27 more cases than those registered in the same period of the previous year.

When the Ombudsman breaks down the figures, the most affected are the community leaders with 38 cases, followed by indigenous leaders with 31, community leaders with 25 and peasants or agrarians with 11.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



