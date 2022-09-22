Massacre leaves at least ten dead in Guanajuato, Mexico | News

The authorities of the Mexican state of Guanajuato reported on Wednesday a new massacre in which at least ten people died inside a nightclub in the municipality of Tarimoro.

Two people were injured in the shooting and were hospitalized, local media reported.

According to witnesses to the unfortunate event, unknown individuals with high-caliber firearms arrived at the billiards and shot at a group of people, nine of whom died at the scene and one more died while being taken to the hospital.

In the face of the cowardly attack that occurred in #Tarimorowe are in absolute coordination with federal and municipal authorities, we all have a firm commitment to restore peace, our full support to the families of the victims, I have instructed @LibiaGarciaML punctual follow-up.

– Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo (@diegosinhue)

September 22, 2022

The attack was claimed by the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, since recordings have appeared on social networks that show the moment of the shooting and in which colored cardboard can be seen with messages that mention both the criminal group and its leader. José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, alias ‘El Marro’.

Agents from the National Guard, the State Public Security Forces and the municipal Police arrived at the site of the massacre to monitor the area, although no arrests have been reported so far.

There were 10 people murdered today in a bar in the municipality of Tarimoro, in Guanajuato. Supposed point of sale of drugs.

According to sources in the state, it would have been perpetrated by members of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. pic.twitter.com/ys5TsYzWFW

– Arturo Angel (@arturoangel20)

September 22, 2022

This massacre occurs just after two others occurred last Saturday.

Last Tuesday, the Secretariat of Public Security and Citizen Protection of the Government of Mexico reported that the state of Guanajuato remains the entity with the most murder cases, with 2,115 victims between January and August of this year.





