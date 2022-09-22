127 minors have been murdered in Guatemala during 2022 | News

At least 127 minors have been murdered in Guatemala this year, reported this Wednesday the Center for Economic Research (CIEN) of the Central American country.

In a virtual conference, a CIEN official assured that 2,025 people have been murdered between January and August 2022 in the Central American nation, according to statistics from the National Civil Police.

Of these, they indicate that 127 victims correspond to minors under 18 years of age, 7.2 percent of the total.

“Underage homicide victims represent six percent of the total homicides for the month (August, 254),” the report states.

January was the month with the most minors killed, with 29, while the lowest incidence was May, when only six cases were recorded.

According to the figures released, the nation of the quetzal registers this year an increase of 12 percent in homicides in relation to the same period last year, with 217 more murders and a preponderance of the use of firearms.

“The greatest increase in the number of homicides (total) is concentrated in the department of Guatemala (where the capital is located),” said the CIEN spokesman, with almost half of the cases.

According to data from international organizations, Guatemala is one of the 25 most violent countries in the world, with 60,000 registered murders between 2010 and 2020, and a high percentage of unsolved cases.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



