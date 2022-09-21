Bolivia and Iran evaluate strengthening of commercial exchange | News

Bolivian President Luis Arce held a meeting on Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, to discuss a strategic plan for cooperation in various areas and assess the strengthening of trade.

Within the framework of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN), which takes place in New York, United States (USA), the Bolivian president explained that “we evaluate the strengthening of commercial exchange in post-pandemic reconstruction”

In addition, he explained that the bilateral strategic plan covers the areas of health, culture, education, space agency, agriculture and telecommunications.

Arce highlighted the history of friendship that characterizes both nations and stated that he hopes that the cooperative relationship between the two countries can be deepened.

For his part, President Raisi ratified that relations between Iran and Bolivia are friendly and expanding, for which he considers that they should be developed day by day.

“The result of these cooperations must be tangible and operational for both countries,” declared the president, who asserted that the Iranian Foreign Minister is obliged to activate the joint cooperation commission between the two countries.





