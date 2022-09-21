Record 692 aftershocks of the earthquake that affected Mexico | News

The national coordinator of Civil Protection of Mexico, Laura Velázquez, reported this Tuesday that until 07:00 local time on this day there have been 692 aftershocks of the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that affected that country the day before, with an epicenter in the town of Coalcoman, state of Michoacán (south).

During the usual meeting with the media held by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the official specified that the strongest of these aftershocks occurred in the early hours of this Tuesday, at 03:22 local time, with a magnitude of 5.8 degrees.

He pointed out that the earthquake caused the death of two people, a dozen injured and more than 200 houses damaged. He added that the damage to the infrastructure was not serious, despite the fact that it was a considerable telluric movement.

He regretted the death of a man and a woman in the town of Manzanillo, located in Colima, where there were also nine injured. He said that between this city and Tecoman, in the same state, structural and facade damage was reported in 153 homes, two temples and 20 buildings, seven medical units, in addition to eight landslides on highways.

Regarding the other most affected state, Michoacan, said that there was one injury and there was damage to 30 schools and 21 medical units. He added that Jalisco, Nayarit, the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Aguascalientes had minor damage.

On the other hand, he recalled that more than 3,600 troops from the Army, Navy and National Guard were deployed to help the population.

This Monday’s tremor had its epicenter 63 km south of Coalcoman and 15 kilometers deep. The earth trembled when throughout Mexico the victims of two other earthquakes were remembered, which occurred coincidentally on September 19, 1985 and on the same date in 2017.

The first of them caused an estimated death toll between 3,200 (according to official sources) and 20,000 (according to estimates by social organizations), while during the second 370 people perished.

