Cuba will host meeting of the Association of Caribbean States | News

Cuba will host meeting of the Association of Caribbean States

Cuban authorities reported this Tuesday that between November 10 and 11, 2022, the VI International Cooperation Conference of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) will take place in the country.

Cuba reiterates commitment to strengthen integration mechanisms

“International cooperation is a pillar of development between our countries,” said the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Ana Teresita González about the purpose of the meeting.

When the senior Cuban official pointed out that the meeting will take place in a context of multidimensional crisis at the global level, she stressed that this situation is due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

.@AnaTeresitaGF | To the Conference are invited:

✅️ Member States.

✅️ Associate Members.

✅️ Observer States, Countries and Territories.

✅️ Observer Organizations.

✅️ Accredited social actors, and other donor countries and associated institutions.

2/2

— Cuban Foreign Ministry (@CubaMINREX)

September 20, 2022

This situation poses challenges for the countries of the Greater Caribbean according to the deputy head of the Mincex, who stressed that as a result of the conference it is expected to achieve a shared vision on the importance of the Implementation Plan.

In this sense, achieving a comprehensive strategic vision among the development problems of the Greater Caribbean is another of the elements pointed out by Ana Teresita González, who endorsed international cooperation as a way to search for innovative and sustainable solutions.

The Constitutive Agreement of the ACS was signed on July 24, 1994 in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, with the purpose of promoting consultation, cooperation and concerted action among all Caribbean countries.

This community is made up of 25 member states: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Republic Dominican Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



