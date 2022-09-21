Latin America

Parliamentarians from Venezuela and Colombia will hold a meeting on the border | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read

The president of the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, reported on Tuesday that parliamentarians from his country and Colombia will hold a meeting on the common border, after the reestablishment of bilateral relations.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia affirms that Venezuela is a strategic partner for Moscow

Deputy Rodríguez indicated that the exchange will take place on September 25, one day before the border reopens, between Táchira and Cúcuta.

“In the framework of the resumption of normalization of relations between the sister peoples of Colombia and Venezuela, and of normalization of relations between both States, which should never have been subjected to a situation of violence, both parliaments have agreed to hold a binational meeting at the border,” he explained.

According to Rodríguez, it is expected that deputies from the border areas of Venezuela and the Second Commission of the Colombian Congress will participate in the meeting.

“It is a way to accompany this process of resumption and to put the concurrence of both parliaments, so that through their legislative agenda, they strengthen the agreements,” he assured.

Finally, he noted that they have an elaborated agenda and that it will be announced in the coming days.

After the inauguration of President Gustavo Petro, on September 7, authorities from both countries reestablished bilateral relations, appointing their respective ambassadors and holding meetings for cooperation in various areas.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Cristina Kirchner: the hitman came to the appointment | Opinion

1 hour ago

Workers will march for labor rights in Panama | News

20 hours ago

Register 5,000 Ecuadorian children abandoned on the US border | News

21 hours ago

One death reported after earthquake of magnitude 7.7 in Mexico | News

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.