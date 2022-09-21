Parliamentarians from Venezuela and Colombia will hold a meeting on the border | News

The president of the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, reported on Tuesday that parliamentarians from his country and Colombia will hold a meeting on the common border, after the reestablishment of bilateral relations.

Deputy Rodríguez indicated that the exchange will take place on September 25, one day before the border reopens, between Táchira and Cúcuta.

“In the framework of the resumption of normalization of relations between the sister peoples of Colombia and Venezuela, and of normalization of relations between both States, which should never have been subjected to a situation of violence, both parliaments have agreed to hold a binational meeting at the border,” he explained.

According to Rodríguez, it is expected that deputies from the border areas of Venezuela and the Second Commission of the Colombian Congress will participate in the meeting.

“It is a way to accompany this process of resumption and to put the concurrence of both parliaments, so that through their legislative agenda, they strengthen the agreements,” he assured.

Finally, he noted that they have an elaborated agenda and that it will be announced in the coming days.

After the inauguration of President Gustavo Petro, on September 7, authorities from both countries reestablished bilateral relations, appointing their respective ambassadors and holding meetings for cooperation in various areas.

