Cristina Kirchner: the hitman came to the appointment | Opinion

The ultra-conservative deputy Ricardo López Murphy, an arch-repeated political expression in the hegemonic media, put the finishing touch to the most formidable legal and media campaign – that is known in the democracy of the last 39 years – against the maximum figure of the Argentine popular field and vice-president of the republic: Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. When requesting repression and a strong hand against those attending the neighborhood where the vice-president lives, he released a statement that was understood as an order to move from words to deeds. “Them or us” he said in a brutal synthesis of hatred for Peronism and Cristina. The inclusions were obvious, and for the right that everyone put on the jacket that corresponds to them: “they” was an obvious reference to the space of the voters and militants of the Front of All, the party coalition that supports President Alberto Fernández. “We” was a self-referential judgment to identify the field of conservative political forces and economic-financial powers, which are preparing weapons for the neoliberal restoration in October 2023.

Shortly after that call for direct action, someone heard the message and launched the final chapter of the operation aimed at ending the life of Cristina Kirchner. At 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, the young Fernando Sabag Montiel placed a pistol 20 centimeters from the vice-president’s head and pulled the tail of the trigger. For reasons that are under study by the experts, there was a failure in the preparation of the weapon and the shot did not come out. Cristina saved her life and the country was spared an explosion of popular indignation with uncontrollable consequences. However, the image of a gun that approaches the vice president’s face with slow precision and the double “click” that is heard, will take time to be erased from the memory of Argentines.

The hypotheses and conjectures about the causes that explain the origin of the assassination attempt are, at this stage of the judicial investigation, so abundant and debatable that it is impossible to synthesize them in this note. In principle, there is something that should not be accepted as a starting point for the analysis of the case, it was not – as the hegemonic media intend to impose – the initiative and decision of a maniac or psychopath who acted motivated by the sole interest of acquiring notoriety, a “lone wolf” eager to do justice by claiming the life of a prominent figure in public life and the main reference point for popular forces. It was an attack that had intellectual authors, a fact that is almost obvious when the social and educational profile of those involved who were detained by the police is known, if this line of investigation becomes important, justice will have to summon several leaders of the coalition Together for Change, among others, to the most recalcitrant expressions of anti-Peronism such as Patricia Bullrich, former security minister of President Mauricio Macri and current candidate for the presidency of the republic, to the deputies Fernando Iglesias, Ricardo López Murphy, Martin Tetaz and Javier Milei.

But the “lone wolves” with a vocation for assassination do not act throughout the year nor do they do so guided by the order of the stars, they have cover and know how to move in packs, they respond to precise political and social conditions, just when the elimination of certain leaderships causes significant harm to a particular political or social force.

Conditions in the country prior to the attack were particularly delicate. The government’s situation – hampered by almost unmanageable inflation rates, with the value of the dollar out of control and the difficulty in obtaining the resources to pay for social programs – seemed unsustainable and tremendously weak. The passage of three economy ministers in just over a month – Martín Guzmán, Silvina Batakis and Sergio Massa – show the lack of direction and the pronounced weakening of the figure of President Alberto Fernández, a president with a blurred and trapped profile in his own limitations that have prevented him from reaffirming his authority and adopting adequate responses at the most critical moments of his government.

Under these conditions and with the devastating hammering of the media and judicial powerhouses, the leadership of Cristina Kirchner re-emerges as one of the few reliable horizons for the popular sectors. The possibility of running her candidacy again for the presidential elections of October 2023 takes on a new dimension, only she, with her enormous social representation in the working class and in the poorest layers of society, is capable of preventing a triumph of the conservative alliance whose possible candidacy is disputed by Mauricio Macri, Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. From this perspective, it is understandable why the elimination of his figure would cause an irreplaceable vacancy in the Frente de Todos and in the field of progressive forces and the moment of the attack takes on a historical dimension, it was the piece that had to be removed from the game board. Argentine politics.

Beyond the electoral process that will take place next year, some issues of concern remain pending. The experience of other popular governments in the region shows that without strong and participatory popular organizations it is difficult to face the tasks of government and defend social gains. Let us look carefully at the current situation of President Pedro Castillo in Peru, the fate of the Alianza País in Ecuador, the coup d’état against Evo Morales in Bolivia, recovered by the heroic resistance of the indigenous and peasant groups, and let us analyze, without imitating, but as a mirror in which to look at ourselves, the successful consolidation of the Bolivarian revolution in Venezuela with millions of citizens grouped in solid mass organizations.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



