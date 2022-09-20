Workers will march for labor rights in Panama | News

The National Confederation of Independent Union Unit (Conusi) of Panama called this Monday for a demonstration before the Ministry of Labor and Labor Development (Mitradel) to denounce multiple violations of labor rights.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They call for protests over the reduction of the electricity rate in Panama

In this regard, the general secretary of the union organization, Marco Andrade, that the associated workers are called to participate in the meeting scheduled for next Thursday after reporting several cases of workplace and sexual harassment.

Similarly, the leader of Conusi added that the protest also aims to demand compliance with the Collective Agreements in accordance with the provisions of the corresponding laws.

At the same time, Andrade directly denounced the General Director of Labor of Mitradel, Antonio Vargas, and the Minister of Labor, Doris Zapata, for ignoring the rules that regulate the operation of the collectives and the appointment of positions.

For its part, the Public Ministry initiated an investigation process against Vargas for the crime of abuse of authority and excess of functions after a complaint against him filed by the lawyer Rolando Rodríguez was admitted.

In this sense, Rodríguez acted on behalf of the Union of Workers of the Electrical and Similar Industries of the Republic of Panama (SITIESPA) to make viable the demands of the workers.

On the other hand, the coordinator of the National Front for Economic and Social Rights, Jorge Guzmán, specified that the labor issue integrates the seven thematic axes that will be debated starting in October at the single dialogue table.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source