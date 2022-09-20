Register 5,000 Ecuadorian children abandoned on the US border | News

A total of 4,994 Ecuadorian children have been abandoned on the southern border of the United States (USA) between January 2020 and last July, according to data from the Department of Ports and Borders of that country (CBP, for its acronym in English). and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador.

Every month the Border Patrol finds hundreds of unaccompanied minors in the state of Texas. Of the total, 625 Ecuadorian minors were found alone in 2020, 3,715 the following year and 654 so far this year.

Two routes have been identified for this migration. In one of them, the children leave Ecuador with a close family member, relative or acquaintance through a Guayaquil-Panama-Bahamas flight. From these islands they continue by boat to the US city of Miami. The crossing takes ten days.

Migrants can also take a flight from Guayaquil to Costa Rica, Nicaragua or Honduras, and from there they travel by land to Guatemala, Mexico and the US This journey takes 30 days.

To cross the border, the close family member, relative or acquaintance hands the child over to the coyote or human trafficker. Parents pay up to $25,000 to take a minor to the other side of the dividing line between Mexico and the US. These rates have increased since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The children are abandoned on the American side to ensure that they have a place in that country. When the Border Patrol finds them, they don’t detain them but take them to a shelter and then they enter a legal family reunification process.

If the minor is found at the border with an adult relative, they immediately enter the deportation process.

The reality of risky migration was experienced by a four-year-old Ecuadorian boy, rescued by the United States Border Patrol @CBP. He is safe in a shelter, our Consulate in Houston follows up on the case until the child is delivered to his mother.

On September 7, the Border Patrol found a four-year-old Ecuadorian boy who was abandoned in El Paso, Texas. The minor carried his passport and information on his family.

At that time, the Deputy Minister of Human Mobility of Ecuador, Silvia Espíndola, told local media that the minor was safe in a shelter and that work was being done to reunify him with his mother, who lives in the United States.





