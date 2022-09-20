One death reported after earthquake of magnitude 7.7 in Mexico | News

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported this Monday that one person died in the city of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima (west), after registering an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 at 1:05 p.m. (local time).

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the president indicated that he spoke with the Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, who confirmed that “a person died due to the fall of a fence in a shopping center in Manzanillo, Colima “.

The event occurred near the area declared the epicenter of the earthquake, located 63 kilometers south of Coalcoman, in the neighboring state of Michoacán.

Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy, informed me that a person died due to the fall of a fence in a shopping center in Manzanillo, Colima. pic.twitter.com/CmOsWjei0j

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

September 19, 2022

The Mexican president also spoke with the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, who specified that “there are only reports of material damage in Coalcomán, where the epicenter was, and in nearby areas.”

For its part, the National Seismological Service (SSN) updated the magnitude of the earthquake to 7.7 after a preliminary report of 6.8, followed by one of 7.4, which was also felt in the capital, Mexico City.

The head of the SSN, Arturo Iglesias Mendoza, stated that “with the most complete data received, already with the full length of the seismograms, we have to mention that the MW magnitude estimate changed to 7.7, that is the information we have with the latest data obtained”.

This happens within the framework of the anniversary of the earthquakes recorded in 1985 and 2017, considered the two most destructive in recent history.

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, confirmed that so far no serious damage or victims had been reported after the event, and indicated that “five condors from the Ministry of Citizen Security continue to fly over.”

The earthquake was noticeable in other locations in the country such as Jalisco, Oaxaca, Morelos, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz.

Hours before, a national drill was carried out in Mexico City that began at 12:19 p.m. (local time) and the seismic alert loudspeakers were activated in the country’s capital, and in other states.





