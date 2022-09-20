Venezuela and Bolivia strengthen bilateral cooperation relationship | News

The Foreign Ministers of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, and of Bolivia, Rogelio Mayta, ratified this Monday the commitment to cooperation and friendship between both nations during a working meeting within the framework of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), which takes place in the city of New York (USA).

In a message posted on Twitter, Faría reported that he had a pleasant meeting with the Bolivian diplomat, in which “we reaffirm our commitment to friendship and bilateral cooperation with a view to holding the III Mixed Commission Venezuela – Bolivia, to continue strengthening relations in various areas”.

During this day, Faría and Mayta participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), in which a follow-up report on the activities carried out by the integrationist platform was presented.

As part of his agenda, Faría also met with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, and Foreign Ministers Albert Ramdin (Suriname), Riad Malki (Palestine), Denis Moncada (Nicaragua), Nikola Selakovic (Serbia) and Osman Mohammed Saleh (Eritrea).

For his part, Mayta held a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Bolivia, Huang Yazhong, whom he ratified his support for the “one China” principle.

Venezuela and Bolivia established diplomatic relations on September 14, 1883. These ties entered a new stage after the rise of the Bolivarian Revolution and the process of change in Bolivia, and materializes in areas such as energy, education, social and cultural , among other.

In addition, they actively participate in multilateral spaces such as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) and CELAC.





