Report a deceased in the Dominican Republic by Fiona | News

The authorities of the Dominican Republic reported this Monday on the first death due to the impact of Hurricane Fiona in this Caribbean nation.

The deceased was identified by the name of Isidro Quiñones and, according to local press reports, he died in the community of San José de Matanzas, located in the municipality of Nagua, province of María Trinidad Sánchez.

According to what was published, the 65-year-old man was crushed by a tree when he went out to the patio of his house to fix a sheet of zinc from a roof.

In addition to this death, at least 800 people have been displaced due to this meteorological phenomenon that has caused intense rains and strong winds, which have caused serious damage to local infrastructure.

The Dominican Republic had declared a red alert for 13 of its 32 provinces located to the north and east, where according to preliminary data, at least fifty homes have suffered partial or total damage.

The COE suggests that the population follow the evacuation recommendations after the effects caused by the hurricane #Fiona despite the fact that the center of the phenomenon is not on Dominican territory. pic.twitter.com/8Xk5aDWTli

— COE (@COE_RD)

September 19, 2022

Due to the fall of power lines and breakdowns in generating units, at least 11,000 houses find their electricity service cut off.

Fiona passed through the Dominican Republic after having affected Puerto Rico, where the damage was classified as catastrophic. There it caused a general power outage and numerous damages to the Puerto Rican infrastructure.





