Mexico will insist on the extradition of the author of the crime against a journalist | News

The Mexican attorney general’s office reported on Saturday that it will insist before the United States (US) justice system the extradition of the alleged mastermind of the murder of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez, after confirming that he was released from prison by a California court.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Journalist Fredy Román murdered in Guerrero, Mexico

“The FGR will insist on its extradition management to Mexico so that it is carried out as soon as possible,” the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office reported in a statement.

The request for the extradition of the alleged intellectual author of the murder of the journalist, Damaso Blanco, to Mexico from the US dates from 2020 and added that he obtained the arrest warrant against the so-called “Mini Lic”, as well as his red card before the Interpol.

The FGR pointed out that five years after the murder of the journalist, Damaso Blanco has not been able to be extradited because he is facing other legal proceedings in the US.

Journalist Javier Valdez, who worked as a reporter for the weekly Riodoce and a correspondent for the newspaper La Jornada, was murdered on May 15, 2017, when he was intercepted by gunmen who pulled him out of his vehicle and shot him 13 times.

The investigations revealed that the execution was ordered by Dámaso López Serrano, son of Dámaso López, who belonged to the Sinaloa Cartel and had a confrontation with the children of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The US Federal Bureau of Prisons announced that Damaso Blanco would be released to house arrest and service for five years, after serving his sentence at the San Diego Correctional Center.

Given the reports on the release of Dámaso López Serrano in the United States, the @FGRMexico insists on his extradition. “El Mini Lic” is identified as the intellectual author of the murder of journalist Javier Valdez. pic.twitter.com/DJO0m1uy5D

— VM Ornelas (@vicmanolete)

September 18, 2022

Dámaso López, alias Mini Lic, pleaded guilty to the crime of drug trafficking since January 2018 in front of a federal court in California, and since then he has become a protected witness of the US Department of Justice to provide information about the Cartel. from Sinaloa.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source