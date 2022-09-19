Cuban legislative referendum begins with vote abroad | News

Voting for the legislative referendum to put into force the new Cuban Family Code began this Sunday in schools authorized for voting abroad, confirmed the local Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Young Cubans ratify support for the Family Code

According to figures from the National Electoral Council, there are just over 1,000 polling stations set up abroad so that Cubans on official missions can exercise their right to vote in 123 countries.

These are Cubans who collaborate in health, sports, education missions or are fulfilling other tasks.

The Cuban missions in Asia, starting with those in China where three electoral colleges operate, were among the first to receive voters from 7:00 local time in each case.

From Geneva, the multiple Olympic and world champion in athletics for people with disabilities Omara Durand, who is attending a meeting of the International Paralympic Committee, also voted this morning.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the other hand, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, also voted this Sunday in the referendum for the new Family Code, according to the Foreign Minister himself.

Popular referendum for the new Family Code from abroad.

In images ��, the polling stations in Türkiye ����, Australia ����, Morocco ���� and Mauritania ����.#CodigoSi pic.twitter.com/QdUKZN8D1d

— Cuban Foreign Ministry (@CubaMINREX)

September 18, 2022

The foreign minister exercised his right in the electoral college located at the headquarters of the Cuban mission in the United Nations, in New York, where he is to participate in the UN General Assembly.

The Family Code that will be submitted for public approval next Sunday is based on principles such as plurality, inclusion, solidarity and the pursuit of happiness for all people.

It has generated the majority support of the population in the popular consultation process at the beginning of this year and the expected rejection of religious fundamentalist groups, headed by the Cuban Catholic hierarchy less than a week ago.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source