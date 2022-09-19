Venezuela and Colombia hold meeting of poets in favor of peace | News

Venezuelan and Colombian poets celebrated this Saturday the first day of the Meeting for Peace, within the framework of the recent rapprochement between the two South American nations, after five years of having interrupted their relations.

On this occasion, the participants in the Binational Meeting of Poets between Venezuela and Colombia praised the celebration of this event, in favor of peace, reconciliation and brotherhood among peoples.

The Minister of Culture, Ernesto Villegas, reported this Sunday his departure from Colombia, bound for the city of San Cristóbal, Táchira state, to continue the Binational Meeting of Poets for La Paz Venezuela Colombia, this September 18.

“We left Colombia for Venezuela happy for having had the privilege of attending the reunion of our peoples around culture with an emotional meeting of Venezuelan and Colombian poets, which was installed yesterday in Cúcuta and today will close in San Cristóbal,” said the minister. Villegas through his Twitter account.

The delegation of the Venezuelan authorities is made up of the sector vice president of Communication, Freddy Ñáñez; the Minister for Culture, Ernesto Villegas, and the Governor of the state of Táchira, Fredy Bernal.

The three arrived in Colombian territory this Saturday through the Simón Bolívar bridge and exchanged words with representatives of the Cúcuta mayor’s office.

For the Venezuelan poet William Osuna, the meeting is “very important” because it unites two countries that “are not separated because they are two sister nations with a common destiny.”

He stressed that the latter means “growing up with the same culture, with the same tomorrow and with the same cultural impulse that takes us to Colombia to talk with our friends.”

The meeting between poets is one of the agreements that emerges after both governments agreed to reopen their borders and resume flights between the two nations.

Upon arrival at the Presidency of Colombia, Gustavo Petro began contacts last August to resume contacts between the two governments.

This Saturday the poets Joel Linares, Alejandro Vivas, William Osuna, Homero Vivas, Leonardo Ruiz and Vielsi Arias were in Venezuela.

Also, this Sunday, September 18, the Colombian poets Vito Apushana, Rómulo Bustos and Angélica Hoyos will perform, along with the Venezuelans William Osuna, Yorlady Ruiz, Luis Crespo, Leonardo Ruiz and Vielsi Arias.

The Binational Meeting of Poets from Colombia and Venezuela is organized by members of the Medellín International Poetry Festival. Among its purposes is the strengthening of cultural cooperation ties and artistic exchange between poets from the two countries.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



