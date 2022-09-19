Hurricane Fiona Heads Stronger for Puerto Rico | News

Fiona has strengthened into a hurricane, reaching sustained winds of 128 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gusts of up to 180 km/h as it moves into the Caribbean Sea some 70 kilometers south of Puerto Rico, bringing with it threats of flooding and landslides, according to the update from the US National Hurricane Center.

Puerto Rico asks the US to declare an emergency for Fiona

The impacts of the storm are already being felt as it has left at least one death in Basse-Terre, in the French territory of Guadeloupe, according to the vice president of the territory’s environmental agency, who reported that the capital had been devastated by floods.

In addition, in Puerto Rico, more than 310,000 customers were without power as of Sunday morning and flash flooding has already begun, the National Weather Service said. Commercial flights were cancelled.

FIONA BECOMES A HURRICANE… TORRENTIAL RAINS AND LANDSLIDES ARE EXPECTED IN SEVERAL LOCATIONS IN PUERTO RICO AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC…

— National Meteorological Office (@ONAMET_RDO)

September 18, 2022

For this reason, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, approved this Sunday the declaration of a state of emergency in Puerto Rico, since this is a territory dependent on Washington.

On Friday, the Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, announced that he had requested the declaration of a federal state of emergency hours after declaring the emergency at the state level.

Heavy rains and tropical storm force winds are already affecting the US Virgin Islands and much of Puerto Rico.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, “additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours as Fiona moves near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic,” the hurricane center said.

Tropical storm #Fiona becomes #hurricane the third of this season, in a few minutes a new Tropical Cyclone Warning.

Visible+Infrared satellite image (Sandwich) from 10:40 am. pic.twitter.com/TzycHegf0y

— Forecast Center, Insmet (@cnp_insmet_cuba)

September 18, 2022

“Hurricane conditions are expected in Puerto Rico today, and are expected in parts of the eastern Dominican Republic tonight and Monday.”

The threat will not end once the storm passes between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: further strengthening is forecast and the storm could become a Category 2 hurricane as it moves east of the Bahamas, where the government has issued a warning. tropical storm for the southeast of the archipelago.

All Puerto Rico is without electricity

Fiona’s trajectory in the vicinity of Puerto Rico has caused a general blackout on the island. The blackout affects a total of 1.4 million customers.

The Power Outage site states that the local electricity generation companies, LUMA and AEE, “are working to try to reactivate parts of the network after an island-wide blackout due to Hurricane Fiona” and acknowledges that “there is limited information available at this time about the progress of this revitalization process.

According to Governor Pedro Pierluisi, “the (transmission) lines went out (of service) and the entire system was turned off,” he said, referring to the 115,000 and 230,000 volt lines that take electricity from the generating plants.

These lines can go out of service as a result of rain or contact with vegetation due to wind, among other reasons.





Translated by RJ983



