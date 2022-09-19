Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico and causes a general blackout | News

With sustained winds of 140 km/h, Hurricane Fiona made landfall this Sunday at 3:20 p.m. (local time) at a point near Punta Tocón, on the southwest coast of Puerto Rico, and caused a widespread blackout on the Caribbean island.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Hurricane Fiona heads stronger towards Puerto Rico

A report from the United States National Hurricane Center (USA), issued at 5:00 p.m., placed the center of the category 1 atmospheric event on the Saffir-Simpson scale at 18.2 degrees north latitude and 67.3 degrees west longitude .

That position placed it 16 km west of the city of Mayagüez and about 120 km east-southeast of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. At that time it was moving at a speed of 14 km/h in a north-westerly direction.

The agency specified that Fiona has caused significant rainfall in Puerto Rico and has affected most of that island with hurricane and tropical storm force winds.

According to local media, the flooding of rivers, landslides, the fall of trees and power lines, damage to telecommunications facilities and the collapse of at least one provisional modular bridge in the municipality of Utuado (center) are reported.

The executive director of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Josué Colón, reported that the hurricane caused a general blackout and left 1.5 million customers without electricity.

This information was corroborated by Governor Pedro Pierluisi on his Facebook social network account. At a press conference, the official commented that the electrical system will be gradually energized and essential facilities will be privileged.

Little more than an hour after the blackout, the private company that operates the local electrical system, Luma Energy, reported that “the electrical system has suffered several interruptions in the transmission lines,” which contributed to the collapse of the service.

Luma added that “the total restoration of the electrical service could take several days”, and asked the subscribers for “support and patience”.

At the same press conference, Pierluisi announced that classes in public schools are suspended this Monday, as well as the work of public servants, except for those who provide essential services.

Earlier this Sunday, US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico. With this, he urged the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to carry out the necessary efforts to “save lives, protect property, public health and safety; and avoid a catastrophe in the 78 municipalities” of Puerto Rico.

Although Fiona is now Category 1, an increase in intensity is expected in the next 48 hours as it passes through the Dominican Republic on its way north.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source