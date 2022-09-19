Search and protests continue for missing Ecuadorian | News

Social organizations, feminist groups as well as groups of Ecuadorian citizens who watch over human rights announced for this Monday, demonstrations in different cities of the country to demand justice in the case of the lawyer María Belén Bernal, who disappeared a week ago and was seen by last time at the Higher Police School.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The search continues for a missing lawyer in Ecuador

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office reported that members of civil society, the Quito Fire Department and the capital’s municipality joined the search efforts.

Previously, Bernal’s relatives had announced that they are carrying out searches by their own efforts to find the lawyer, who disappeared a week ago after entering the aforementioned police training center to see her husband and the main suspect in the case, Lieutenant Germán Cáceres.

According to the General Commander of the Police, General Fausto Salinas Samaniego, “today (Sunday), around 40 relatives, friends and acquaintances of María Belén, made up the four search teams, continuing with the plan of action drawn up in ravines that exist from Pomasqui to Nanegalito”.

In that sense, he stated: “We will not rest until we find the person responsible and clarify this fact.”

Today, around 40 relatives, friends and acquaintances of María Belén, made up the 4 search teams, continuing with the action plan outlined in ravines that have existed since #Pomasqui until #Nanegalito.

We will not rest until we find the person responsible and clarify this fact. pic.twitter.com/UsHjr6YBc8

— Grad. Fausto Salinas Samaniego (@CmdtPoliciaEc)

September 18, 2022

Earlier, on Saturday afternoon, Judge Paulina Sarzoza accepted the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and ordered preventive detention against a cadet from the Higher Police School, for the alleged involuntary disappearance of María Belén Bernal.

In turn, the Ministry of the Interior recalled the $20,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Bernal’s husband, who has fled.

María Belén Bernal disappeared on Sunday, September 11, inside the facilities of the General Alberto Enríquez Gallo Police High School, located in the north of Quito.

For this Monday, sit-ins are planned to demand justice in this case in Quito, starting at 3:00 p.m. local time, Ambato (4:00 p.m.), Guayaquil (7:00 p.m.) and Ibarra (4:00 p.m.).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source