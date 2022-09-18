Declare a disaster zone to a capital neighborhood in Honduras | News

The mayor of the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, Jorge Aldana, declared the sector known as La Guillén a disaster area on Friday, due to landslides and landslides caused by a geological fault removed by the heavy rains that hit the Central American country. .

“Three weeks ago and until today, we have moved with the mayor’s office teams to voluntarily evacuate the 77 families and provide them with support, food and shelter, social and psychological assistance,” Aldana posted on his Twitter account.

So far no loss of human life has been reported due to the “early and timely actions” of the rescuers, explained the mayor.

According to local media, the authorities and the army are working day and night in a state of red alert to safeguard the lives and material goods of hundreds of residents of the capital who witness how nature destroys their homes.

Reports indicate that lightly built houses, made of wood and zinc, have been lost, but several apparently solid ones, built with brick walls and concrete blocks, have also succumbed.

According to the director of the Municipal Office of the Central District, Russel Garay, they are now seeking alternatives for the resettlement of the 894 people evacuated in collaboration with the Social Cabinet of President Xiomara Castro and continue their work in La Guillén and Nueva Santa Rosa, a neighboring neighborhood. .

Japanese specialists who study this phenomenon in the place agree that the cracks in the ground will get bigger and bigger.

Statistics from the Social Development Secretariat of Honduras reveal that some 300,000 residents of the capital live in areas of high risk and environmental vulnerability.

Tegucigalpa is an old mining town located about a thousand meters above sea level, with several geological faults delineated through its geography and a level of activity that has been steadily growing over the last 50 years, according to specialized sources.





