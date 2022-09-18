Haiti reports a new day of violent demonstrations | News

Several cities in Haiti experienced this Friday a new day of demonstrations, looting and violence in protest against the rise in fuel prices.

For the fifth day in a row, thousands of Haitians took to the streets of Port-au-Prince, St. Marc and Gonaïves to demand lower fuel prices and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Local sources in the city of Gonaïves, northwest of the capital, Port-au-Prince, denounce the violence of the demonstrations that looted businesses and destroyed official institutions, including the United Nations Office for Project Services and World Food Program warehouses. , which the day before had already suffered a fire.

A statement from the World Food Program condemned these acts of vandalism and explained that the supplies destroyed or docked were destined to feed 100,000 children in schools until the end of the year.

They also raided a dependency of the Catholic Church, a brewery, public universities, private companies and the old Department of Public Works.

The day before they had attacked the studios of Haiti’s National Television, throwing stones at the windows and burning three cars, while most public institutions remained closed.

Thousands of people remain without access to water and food due to the high cost of living, the closure of businesses and the blocking of roads with barricades and burning tires.

The increase in fuels will result in higher prices for transportation and other basic products and services.

Following the assassination of then President Jovenel Moise in 2021 and the free will of criminal gangs in major urban centers, Haiti has been plunged into a climate of violence, death and uncertainty.





