Peruvian prosecutor’s team raids the Government Palace | News

An anti-corruption team from the Peruvian prosecutor’s office accompanied by police officers raided the Government Palace on Friday to seize the security cameras as a result of the investigation against President Pedro Castillo’s sister-in-law, Yenifer Paredes, for the alleged crime of money laundering and organization criminal.

The order presented by the prosecutor, Jorge García, authorizes him to search and seize the security cameras that cover the entrances and exits and the respective recordings corresponding to August 8, 9 and 10.

The group was received by elements of the Military House, which provides security and manages the headquarters, who were warned that “any type of unjustified delay” would be considered an act of obstruction.

In compliance with a provision of the Judiciary, the Special Team of Prosecutors Against Corruption in Power carries out a diligence in the Government Palace to seize footage, videos and recordings from security cameras.

September 16, 2022

The prosecutor’s special team seeks to determine if Yenifer Paredes was in the facilities of the Government Palace 24 hours before and after the preliminary arrest warrant against her was executed on August 9.

President Castillo’s sister-in-law turned herself in the next day and a judge ruled that she remain in preventive detention for 30 months.

September 16, 2022

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Yenifer Paredes is part of an organization dedicated to awarding irregular public works contracts, allegedly headed by President Castillo, his wife, Lilia Paredes, and two of his brothers-in-law and two of his nephews.

The investigation suggests that, in the alleged organization, Castillo was supported until recently by the Minister of Housing, Geiner Alvarado, who resigned on Friday from the position of head of Transport and Communications, to which he was forced because Parliament censored him. yesterday for the accusations of corruption against him.





