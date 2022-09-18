Venezuela rejects US report on drug producers | News

Venezuela rejected the memorandum of the United States Government on drug-producing countries and condemned its interventionist role.

“In that infamous publication, the faithful fulfillment of the international commitments of the Bolivarian Government, whose tenor to address the permanent fight against illicit drug trafficking has been under the foundations of the United Nations, is unknown,” said the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the Government of Venezuela condemns that the US intends to “persist in the imposition of extraterritorial policies.”

It is ostensible, he said, that since the expulsion of the Drug Control Administration (DEA) from Venezuela, the Venezuelan government achieved “with sovereign policies, the largest seizure and confiscation in history.”

Likewise, he stated, “he has waged war without quarter” against drug traffickers and irregular groups outside the law, thus registering in 2021, the record for the seizure of 51 tons of drugs in more than five thousand procedures.

The White House, once again, seeks to make unfounded judgments that justify its annual expenses to supposedly address the great public health problem that drug use represents in the United States.

According to the 2022 Report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the use of narcotic drugs in that country claimed around 107 thousand lives in 2021.

The Bolivarian Government reaffirms its unrestricted and unconditional commitment in the frank, frontal and sincere fight against drug trafficking, as well as in addressing the impartial evaluation under multilateral mechanisms, in order to maintain and preserve the sovereignty of Venezuela.

