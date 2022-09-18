PT deputy candidate receives death threat in Brazil | News

The deputy of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais and candidate for re-election for the Workers’ Party (PT), Andréia de Jesus, denounced on Friday that she received a new death threat.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, De Jesus commented that “as I walk through Minas Gerais, bringing hope to a people tired of suffering, I receive the news that, once again, my life is threatened.”

The threat was sent last Thursday to his email and a part of the message that said “you will not even see what hit you. His days are numbered and his end is only a matter of time. Very little time. Marielle is waiting for you”, in reference to the activist and councilwoman murdered in 2018, Marielle Franco.

De Jesus added that his team took the necessary legal measures in the face of the threat. “Yesterday was supposed to be a happy day of reunions with President Lula and the people of Montes Claros, but on the contrary, I kept thinking once again about how my life and that of so many blacks in this country are not treated as livable lives. “, declared in another message.

“Every day we fight to guarantee human rights. I know I am not alone in this fight! I am the seed of Marielle Franco, I flourish, I grow stronger every day and I will not allow myself to be interrupted, ”she said.

Local media reported that the threats began after the Human Rights Commission (Human Rights) of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais demanded an investigation into a police operation that occurred in Varginha, a municipality in the south of the state, which caused the death of 26 people.

"We will eliminate you. Marielle is waiting for you," was the threat received by email from deputy Andréia de Jesus, a candidate for re-election for the PT in Minas Gerais. The assailant, still unidentified, ends the message with "Ustra lives", repressor of the dictatorship idolized by Bolsonaro.

In addition, the message praised the torturer Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, accused of various crimes during the military dictatorship (1964-1985) and who has been honored by far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

At the time, the Legislative Assembly requested an escort from the Military Police (PM). After ordering that the escort be located, the PM suspended it last March, alleging that the author of the threats lives outside of Brazil.

This is added to the recurring threats received by another black state deputy and member of the PT, Leninha Souza, who two years ago ran for mayor of Montes Claros. The Federal Police suspect that these attacks come from a national network of supremacists who try to intimidate other legislators throughout the country.





