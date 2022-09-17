Hurricane warning issued for Puerto Rico in the face of Fiona | News

The National Hurricane Center of the United States (USA) issued a hurricane warning for Puerto Rico this Saturday due to the effects that Fiona may cause, which for the moment continues as a tropical storm.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the entity also warned about heavy rains that can cause “floods and landslides in parts of Puerto Rico.”

The hurricane warning issued by the National Hurricane Center is in effect for Puerto Rico, and includes Vieques and Culebra.

Tropical Storm #Fiona Advisory 13: Hurricane Warning Issued For Puerto Rico. Heavy Rains Likely to Produce Flooding and Mudslides Across Portions of Puerto Rico.

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic)

September 17, 2022

“A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are expected in the watch area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the first anticipated occurrence of tropical storm force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.” “, he stated on his website.

In its latest report, the National Hurricane Center reported that heavy rains from Fiona continue to be recorded in parts of the Leeward Islands and extend through the Virgin Islands.

The maximum sustained winds are 95 kph, with some increase expected as it is passing through the waters.

warm of the Caribbean Sea. Storm-force winds extend about 205 km away from its center. pic.twitter.com/vRbAkM4kF1

— National Meteorological Office (@ONAMET_RDO)

September 17, 2022

For their part, authorities in the Dominican Republic also issued a hurricane alert for the passage of Fiona, and expect it to approach the southern coast of the country during the night hours of Sunday and Monday.

The National Meteorology Office (Onamet) indicated that at 1:00 p.m. (local time) “the center of tropical storm Fiona was located (…) about 360 km southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico and 550 km southeast of La Saona Island.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



