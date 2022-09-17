Salvadoran President announces that he will seek re-election in 2024 | News

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, reported this Thursday in the framework of the celebration for the Independence Day of Central America that he will seek re-election in the 2024 presidential elections in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

Approval of the sixth extension of the emergency regime in El Salvador

The head of state affirmed in a national address that “after discussing it with my wife, Gabriela, and with my family, I announce to the Salvadoran people that I have decided to run as a candidate for the Presidency in the 2024 elections.”

The declaration comes a year after the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice imposed consecutive re-election despite the violation of at least six articles of the Magna Carta.

Accordingly, Bukele stressed that “it makes sense that the people in free elections can reject the path they are taking, but it makes no sense that the people cannot continue the path they are leading.”

In turn, the president asserted that “surely more than one developed country will not agree with this decision, but it is not they who will decide, but rather the Salvadoran people,” which he described as hypocritical since “all of them have the re-election”.

Of course, it is not only about the immediate presidential re-election, because what this corrupt and authoritarian regime is really seeking is to establish a “vital presidency”, the dictatorship of a satrap.

The president emphasized that “we did not obey international dictates. They already gave us 200 years of recipes and they all failed” when referring to the imposition last year of the majority in Congress.

For his part, the constitutional lawyer, Enrique Anaya, published that “as expected: the president announced the electoral fraud. That he presents himself as a presidential candidate is, by itself, an electoral fraud, since it violates the electoral rules established in the Constitution.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



