Dominican Republic describes Haiti as a threat to its security | News

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, expressed this Thursday that the multidimensional crisis facing Haiti constitutes a threat to the security of his country and the region, and identified a series of aspects in which the international community can contribute to making this nation overcomes the difficult moment it is going through.

Speaking before the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), which meets in the US capital, Washington, the president stressed that the Dominican Republic cannot resolve the existing situation in Haiti on its own, which he described as a “civil war”. low intensity”.

Likewise, he urged the OAS and its Secretary General, Luis Almagro, to play a decisive role in the solution to the Haitian crisis and in helping his people.

He stressed the importance of that country recovering security and recalled that its authorities have requested international cooperation to shield critical infrastructure such as ports and airports.

He pointed out that the OAS should help create mechanisms related to the control of weapons and ammunition that reach the hands of the gangs. It has previously been reported that many of these supplies come from illegal contraband originating in the state of Florida, in the southern United States.

He believed that there is a real possibility that these criminal gangs try to transgress the territorial integrity of the Dominican Republic and try to alter public order and security.

He added that, together with the United Nations, the OAS can help train the Haitian National Police and guarantee a controlled supply of weapons and ammunition.

He appreciated that, once security permits, it is necessary to collaborate with the Haitian authorities to organize an electoral process and to elect a government “with leadership, legitimacy and popular support.”

Crisis intensifies in Haiti

Abinader’s intervention took place after ordering the evacuation of Dominican diplomatic and civilian personnel who were on duty at the embassy and the national consulate in the neighboring nation. Other countries, such as France, Spain, Mexico and Canada, adopted similar decisions.

This was due to the increase in violence and insecurity, as well as social protests against the cost of living, poverty and hunger.

The latter intensified after the decision of the Prime Minister’s government, Ariel Henry, to suspend subsidies for gasoline and other fuels, alleging that funds are not available for them.

Media outlets point out that the mobilizations have intensified since last Wednesday. Protesters have blocked roads and stopped public transportation. Numerous businesses remain closed due to possible attacks and the main cities are almost paralyzed.





