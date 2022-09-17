Argentine Vice President appears for the first time after attack | News

The Argentine vice-president, Cristina Fernández, made her first public appearance after the attack perpetrated against her by Brenda Uliarte and Fernando Sabag Montiel, receiving in her Senate office priests from the villeros, from Option for the Poor, and lay and religious sisters, who declared your support for the moments you experienced a couple of weeks ago.

“I think that the most serious thing is not what could have happened to me. The most serious thing was having broken a social agreement that had existed since 1983. I feel that the recovery of democracy was not only that we can vote again and elect authorities, but that for me, recovering democracy was recovering life and rationality; that we can discuss politics, Peronists, Alfonsinists, renovating Peronists, traditional Peronists,” Fernández stressed.

He also explained that the day after the attack he received a phone call from Pope Francis, who assured him that acts of hate are always preceded by words of hate and violence.

I want to share with you the meeting we had today with priests from the villages, priests in option for the poor, and sisters, religious and lay.

– Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina)

September 15, 2022

In this sense, Fernández recalled the attack suffered in 1929 by then President Hipólito Irigoyen, as evidence of the way in which hate speech directly influences actions.

“Why do I bring this up?’ – the vice president questioned – “because it seems to me that we have to examine ourselves. The self-perception that we Argentines have of ourselves and of what we are, because there have always been groups, perhaps not the majority, but small and powerful, who want to suppress, eliminate those who think differently, ”she specified.

Cristina Fernández also referred to the role played by the militants during the attack, who prevented Sabag Montiel from pointing the gun at her again when the first shot missed.

“They didn’t take justice into their own hands, they didn’t lynch him, or anything. They did what democratic and Christian citizens should do: they handed him over to the police, to the law,” he pointed out and called for institutionality, democratic and civic respect to get the country out of the effects of macrismo.

On Thursday it transpired that the Argentine Justice considered proven that the assassination attempt against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, which occurred on September 1, was the last phase of a “criminal plan” that the detainees Brenda Uliarte and Fernando Sabag drew up together. Montiel, and that the young woman was the one who acquired the Bersa weapon used in the incident.

According to the federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti in the text of the resolution to prosecute the co-perpetrators of attempted murder, “the events of September 1 were the final chapter of the criminal plan that they had previously agreed, designed and studied.” The detainees.

A detailed reconstruction of the events, thanks to the analysis made by the Airport Security Police (PSA) of the information stored on the occupied cell phones, indicates that on April 22 Uliarte informed a contact registered as Serena that he had bought a weapon. of fire.

The investigations also concluded that the second part of the plan proceeded by installing an intelligence system that allowed information to be collected on the movements of the deputy president in the external parts of her home.

The Justice report also details that in the last phase, days before the event, the accused couple held another brief dialogue on WhatsApp, where Sabag Montiel assured that he was close to the vice president but it was impossible to execute due to the plan due to security issues. security.

For the magistrate, both Uliarte and Sabag Montiel planned the attack, because although Sabag Montiel used the firearm against the victim, Uliarte was present a few meters from the event, offering all possible logistical and moral support.





