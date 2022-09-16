Mexico proposes International Peace Commission for Ukraine | News

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrado, proposed this Friday to create a dialogue committee to end the conflict in Ukraine, which would be made up of heads of state from India and the Vatican and chaired by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. .

López Obrador officiates the Cry of Independence of Mexico

In a surprising twist on the expected theme of the speech for the anniversary of the Cry of Independence, López Obrador said that “it is never too late to correct a mistake, especially if it has become an attack on human, social, political and economic rights from all the dust of the This is why the Mexican government proposes that instead of continuing to feed this painful and absurd war, a committee for dialogue and peace be immediately constituted”.

The Mexican president denounced the inability of the UN to prevent and avoid military conflicts and stated in this regard “even more reprehensible is the behavior of the great powers that explicitly or silently position themselves before the conflict only to serve their hegemonic interests.” .

In that sense, he pointed out that “the suspicion cannot be avoided that although it seems perverse, incredible, this war, like many others, is being fueled by the interests of the war industry.”

President López Obrador announced that he is already in contact with those involved to carry out his proposal.

In another part of his speech, the Mexican president pointed out that he remains committed to continuing to demand the freedom of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange: “From that public square, the main square of the Mexican Republic, we commit ourselves to continue demanding the freedom of Julian Assange “.

Mexico has offered political asylum to the Australian journalist and insists that the United States welcome him into its territory.

This Friday, Mexico celebrates the 212th anniversary of the Grito de Dolores that opened the way to the struggles for the independence of the then Viceroyalty of New Spain.

