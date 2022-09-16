Military parade held in Mexico for the anniversary of independence | News

In the presence of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, around 19,000 members of the Army, Air Force, National Guard and Navy of Mexico participated this Friday in the civic-military parade in commemoration of the 212th anniversary of the independence of that nation.

The parade started from the Zócalo square, in Mexico City (capital), to Campo Marte. As a novelty, a representation of more than 7,300 members of the National Guard participated in it, an armed institution that will go to the Secretary of Defense (Sedena), a proposal made by the Executive and that was approved at the beginning of September in the Senate.

Before starting the parade, the Secretary of Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, confirmed that the armed forces are subordinate to the civil power headed by López Obrador and his loyalty to the Constitution, the institutions and the people.

He pointed out that since its birth as a free nation, Mexico has always had institutions that help guarantee order, security, and social and collective well-being.

In that sense, he pointed out that today the Mexican State “has the National Guard, an institution par excellence to guarantee the security of Mexicans.”

He stressed that this armed body has the “imperative need to improve the security conditions of the people of Mexico and therefore the Sedena assumed shared responsibility in the creation, integration and consolidation of this public security force.”

As on previous occasions, scenes from the country’s history and the struggles for independence were recreated during the parade. Another novelty were the vehicles shown in the parade.

In this regard, Cresencio Sandoval declared days ago to local media that many of these belonged to the extinct Federal Police and were repaired by the military industry after years in which they had been abandoned to be sold as scrap.

A large population filled the capital’s arteries to witness the parade, which could also be followed through open television channels and the social networks of the Mexican President, Sedena and the national government.

