Yellow alert issued in Haiti due to approaching storm Fiona | News

The Haitian authorities issued this Friday a yellow alert announcement due to the proximity of tropical storm Fiona to that Caribbean country, which could affect the North department between next Monday night and early Tuesday morning, as confirmed by the Hydrometeorological Unit.

Civil Protection Organizations and the Permanent Secretariat for Risk and Disaster Management warned that the atmospheric phenomenon will cause intense rains, strong winds and dangerous tidal waves.

The entities urged citizens who reside in areas near the coast or vulnerable regions due to their geographical position to stay informed and comply with the indications issued by the authorities of each region.

Vijilans jòn sou Ayiti konsènan tanpèt Twopikal Fiona : rete veyatif❗️

Kill an, fenomèn sila te twouve la 425 kilomèt ti Zanti yo. #Fiona t ap deplase nan direksyon Ès-Sidès ak yon vitès 24 kilomèt alè. Li pote gwo van ki ka vire jiska 85 kilomèt alè. pic.twitter.com/mFh5AneSjk

— Pwoteksyon sivil (@Pwoteksyonsivil)

September 16, 2022

This Friday, at 08:00 (local time), Fiona was about 285 kilometers east of the island of Guadalupe, with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour. At that time she was moving at a rate of 24 kilometers per hour.

However, the United States National Hurricane Center (USA) forecasts a possible gradual decrease in speed in the next few hours, followed by a turn to the west-northwest.

Annually, the hurricane season that runs from June 1 to November 30 in the Caribbean region represents a threat to Haiti, since its early warning system is weak and insufficient to deal with events of this type.

In 2021, the passage of meteorological events such as Fiona through that island country left an approximate balance of 30 deaths and dozens of missing persons, in addition to serious damage to infrastructure.





