Government of Haiti increases fuel prices | News

Latin America

Government of Haiti increases fuel prices

The Minister of Social Affairs and Labor of Haiti, Odney Pierre Ricot, reported this Wednesday on the increase in the price of fuels, specifically in gasoline, diesel and kerosene, amid the protests that have been carried out against the high cost of the life.

Criminal gang kills three policemen in Haiti

The official stated in a local media outlet that “a gallon of gasoline is now set at 570 gourdes (4.90 dollars), that of diesel at 670 gourdes (about 5.80 dollars) and the price of kerosene at 665 gourdes (5. approximately $76)”.

The minister explained that, soon, the official disposition of the measure, which was approved during a Council of Ministers held on Tuesday, will be published.

In the attention of the official communication, according to the Minister of Social Affaires and Travail, Odney Pierre Ricot:
The gallon of the gasoline passera from 250 to 570 gourdes;
The diesel (diesel) passed from 353 to 670 gourdes.
The kérosène will be sold at 665 gourdes against 352 gourdes avant.

— Frantz Duval (@Frantzduval)
September 14, 2022

Previously, Prime Minister Ariel Henry had announced that fuel prices would increase. The authorities affirmed that this seeks to implement social programs for people in need.

However, after learning of the measure, hundreds of people took to the streets to protest against the government’s decision and questioned the announced social programs.

In towns such as Cap Haitien, Les Cayes or Jeremie, the Haitians who joined the demonstrations demand an improvement in the situation in the country.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

