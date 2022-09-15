Argentina registers a 7% rise in consumer prices | News

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) of Argentina recorded this Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (IPC) grew by seven percent during the month of August, compared to July.

According to the entity, the country accumulates an inflation of 56.4 percent in the first eight months of the current year, while the year-on-year comparison showed that retail inflation registered a rise of 78.5 percent.

The Indec pointed out that the highest incidence rate in most of the regions of the South American country belongs to the category of Food and non-alcoholic beverages, with 7.1 percent, highlighting among the products the increase in the prices of sugar, oils, fats, milk, dairy products, tubers and legumes, among others.

He also added that the northeast and northwest of the nation were the areas most affected by the growth in prices, with 7.6 percent, in the case of the Pampean area it reported 6.9 percent; and Patagonia with 6.4.

“So far this year, the CPI increased 56.4 percent, with rises of 58.8 percent in Food and non-alcoholic beverages, 71.9 percent in Clothing and Footwear, 55.3 percent in Health; 55.6 percent in Education, 63.9 percent in Restaurants and hotels, among others”, indicated the Indec.

The increase in the costs of water and electricity services in some regions had an impact on housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, with 5.5 percent.

